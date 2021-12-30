The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Brokers Poll

Best retail brokerages 2021

December 31, 2021
View full 2021 results

The Asiamoney Retail Brokers Poll identifies and gives recognition to Asia's best retail brokers and analysts as voted by retail investors. Surveyed separately from the institutional-focused Brokers Poll, the retail section of the Brokers Poll received a total of 3,668 valid responses.

India
Rank Firm
1 Arihant Capital Markets
   

Malaysia
Rank Firm
1 CGS-CIMB
   

Pakistan
Rank Firm
1 AKD Securities
   

The Philippines
Rank Firm
1 First Metro Securities
   

Singapore
Rank Firm
1 CGS-CIMB
   

Taiwan
Rank Firm
1 Cathay Securities
   

Vietnam
Rank Firm
1 SSI Securities Corporation (SSI)

