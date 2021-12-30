The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Brokers Poll

Indonesia 2021

December 31, 2021
Share
View full 2021 results

The 32nd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages
Rank Firm
1 Mandiri Sekuritas
2 Bahana Sekuritas
3 Trimegah
   

Best international brokerages
Rank Firm
1 CLSA
2 CGS-CIMB
3 Credit Suisse
   

Best brokerages for research
Rank Firm
1 Mandiri Sekuritas
2 CLSA
3 CGS-CIMB
   

Best brokerages for sales
Rank Firm
1 Mandiri Sekuritas
2 CLSA
3 CGS-CIMB
   

Best brokerages for corporate access
Rank Firm
1 Mandiri Sekuritas
2 CLSA
3 CGS-CIMB
   

Best brokerages for execution
Rank Firm
1 Mandiri Sekuritas
2 CLSA
3 CGS-CIMB

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm
1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best economist
Rank Name Firm
1 Leo Putra Rinaldy Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for small/mid caps
Rank Name Firm
1 Henry Tedja Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for agriculture
Rank Name Firm
1 Riyanto Hartanto Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm
1 Ariyanto Kurniawan Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm
1 Kresna Hutabarat Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm
1 Inggrid Gondoprastowo Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm
1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm
1 Yusuf Winoto CLSA 
     

Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
Rank Name Firm
1 Silvony Gathrie Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm
1 Inggrid Gondoprastowo Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm
1 Edbert Surya Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm
1 Robin Sutanto Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for metals & mining
Rank Name Firm
1 Ariyanto Kurniawan Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm
1 Jonathan Mardjuki CLSA 
     

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm
1 Kresna Hutabarat Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for transportation & logistics
Rank Name Firm
1 Edbert Surya Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm
1 Henry Tedja Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best salesperson
Rank Name Firm
1 Andrew Handaya* Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best sales trader
Rank Name Firm
1 Adnan Tan CLSA 

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

Tags

Brokers Poll SurveysIndonesiaAsiamoney Brokers PollAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree