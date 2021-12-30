Indonesia 2021
The 32nd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.
Brokers
|
Best domestic brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|2
|Bahana Sekuritas
|3
|Trimegah
|
Best international brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CLSA
|2
|CGS-CIMB
|3
|Credit Suisse
|
Best brokerages for research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|2
|CLSA
|3
|CGS-CIMB
|
Best brokerages for sales
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|2
|CLSA
|3
|CGS-CIMB
|
Best brokerages for corporate access
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|2
|CLSA
|3
|CGS-CIMB
|
Best brokerages for execution
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|2
|CLSA
|3
|CGS-CIMB
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Adrian Joezer
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Leo Putra Rinaldy
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Henry Tedja
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for agriculture
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Riyanto Hartanto
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Ariyanto Kurniawan
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Kresna Hutabarat
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Inggrid Gondoprastowo
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Adrian Joezer
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Yusuf Winoto
|CLSA
|
Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Silvony Gathrie
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Inggrid Gondoprastowo
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Edbert Surya
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Robin Sutanto
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for metals & mining
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Ariyanto Kurniawan
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Jonathan Mardjuki
|CLSA
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Kresna Hutabarat
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Edbert Surya
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Henry Tedja
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Andrew Handaya*
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Adnan Tan
|CLSA
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).