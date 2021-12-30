Indonesia 2021

The 32nd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages Rank Firm 1 Mandiri Sekuritas 2 Bahana Sekuritas 3 Trimegah Best international brokerages Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 CGS-CIMB 3 Credit Suisse Best brokerages for research Rank Firm 1 Mandiri Sekuritas 2 CLSA 3 CGS-CIMB Best brokerages for sales Rank Firm 1 Mandiri Sekuritas 2 CLSA 3 CGS-CIMB Best brokerages for corporate access Rank Firm 1 Mandiri Sekuritas 2 CLSA 3 CGS-CIMB Best brokerages for execution Rank Firm 1 Mandiri Sekuritas 2 CLSA 3 CGS-CIMB

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm 1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas Best economist Rank Name Firm 1 Leo Putra Rinaldy Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm 1 Henry Tedja Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for agriculture Rank Name Firm 1 Riyanto Hartanto Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm 1 Ariyanto Kurniawan Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm 1 Kresna Hutabarat Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm 1 Inggrid Gondoprastowo Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm 1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm 1 Yusuf Winoto CLSA Best analyst for financials (non-banking) Rank Name Firm 1 Silvony Gathrie Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm 1 Inggrid Gondoprastowo Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm 1 Edbert Surya Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm 1 Robin Sutanto Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for metals & mining Rank Name Firm 1 Ariyanto Kurniawan Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm 1 Jonathan Mardjuki CLSA Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm 1 Kresna Hutabarat Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm 1 Edbert Surya Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm 1 Henry Tedja Mandiri Sekuritas Best salesperson Rank Name Firm 1 Andrew Handaya* Mandiri Sekuritas Best sales trader Rank Name Firm 1 Adnan Tan CLSA

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).