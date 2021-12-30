Korea 2021

The 32nd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages Rank Firm 1 Korea Investment & Securities 2 Samsung Securities 3 NH Investment & Securities Best international brokerages Rank Firm 1 HSBC 2 CLSA 3 Yuanta Securities Korea Best brokerages for research Rank Firm 1 Korea Investment & Securities 2 HSBC 3 CLSA Best brokerages for sales Rank Firm 1 HSBC 2 Korea Investment & Securities 3 Yuanta Securities Korea Best brokerages for corporate access Rank Firm 1 Korea Investment & Securities 2 HSBC 3 Samsung Securities Best brokerages for execution Rank Firm 1 Korea Investment & Securities 2 HSBC 3 CLSA

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm 1 Dae Jun Kim Korea Investment & Securities Best economist Rank Name Firm 1 Heejin Gweon Korea Investment & Securities Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm 1 Joowon Ahn Yuanta Securities Korea Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm 1 Jinwoo Kim Korea Investment & Securities Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm 1 Jaewoong Won HSBC Best analyst for casinos & gaming Rank Name Firm 1 Sungho Park Yuanta Securities Korea Best analyst for construction & engineering Rank Name Firm 1 Kyungtae Kang Korea Investment & Securities Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm 1 Karen Choi HSBC Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm 1 Karen Choi HSBC Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm 1 Youngchan Baik KB Securities (Jefferies) Best analyst for financials (non-banking) Rank Name Firm 1 Jaewoong Won HSBC Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm 1 Gahye Hong KB Securities (Jefferies) Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm 1 Paul Choi HSBC Best analyst for insurance Rank Name Firm 1 Jaewoong Won HSBC Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm 1 Kyungtae Kang Korea Investment & Securities Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm 1 Kyungtae Kang Korea Investment & Securities Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm 1 Wonsik Lee Korea Investment & Securities Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm 1 Hoyoon Jung Korea Investment & Securities Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm 1 Chulhee Cho Korea Investment & Securities Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm 1 Taewan Oh Korea Investment & Securities Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm 1 Gowoon Choi Korea Investment & Securities Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm 1 Gowoon Choi Korea Investment & Securities Best salesperson Rank Name Firm 1 Sohyun Park HSBC Best sales trader Rank Name Firm 1 Mike Kim HSBC

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).