Korea 2021
The 32nd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.
Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.
Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.
Brokers
|
Best domestic brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Korea Investment & Securities
|2
|Samsung Securities
|3
|NH Investment & Securities
|
Best international brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|HSBC
|2
|CLSA
|3
|Yuanta Securities Korea
|
Best brokerages for research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Korea Investment & Securities
|2
|HSBC
|3
|CLSA
|
Best brokerages for sales
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|HSBC
|2
|Korea Investment & Securities
|3
|Yuanta Securities Korea
|
Best brokerages for corporate access
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Korea Investment & Securities
|2
|HSBC
|3
|Samsung Securities
|
Best brokerages for execution
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Korea Investment & Securities
|2
|HSBC
|3
|CLSA
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Dae Jun Kim
|Korea Investment & Securities
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Heejin Gweon
|Korea Investment & Securities
|
Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Joowon Ahn
|Yuanta Securities Korea
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Jinwoo Kim
|Korea Investment & Securities
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Jaewoong Won
|HSBC
|
Best analyst for casinos & gaming
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Sungho Park
|Yuanta Securities Korea
|
Best analyst for construction & engineering
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Kyungtae Kang
|Korea Investment & Securities
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Karen Choi
|HSBC
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Karen Choi
|HSBC
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Youngchan Baik
|KB Securities (Jefferies)
|
Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Jaewoong Won
|HSBC
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Gahye Hong
|KB Securities (Jefferies)
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Paul Choi
|HSBC
|
Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Jaewoong Won
|HSBC
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Kyungtae Kang
|Korea Investment & Securities
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Kyungtae Kang
|Korea Investment & Securities
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Wonsik Lee
|Korea Investment & Securities
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Hoyoon Jung
|Korea Investment & Securities
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Chulhee Cho
|Korea Investment & Securities
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Taewan Oh
|Korea Investment & Securities
|
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Gowoon Choi
|Korea Investment & Securities
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Gowoon Choi
|Korea Investment & Securities
|
Best salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Sohyun Park
|HSBC
|
Best sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Mike Kim
|HSBC
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).