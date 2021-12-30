The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Brokers Poll

Korea 2021

December 31, 2021
Share
View full 2021 results

The 32nd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages
Rank Firm
1 Korea Investment & Securities
2 Samsung Securities
3 NH Investment & Securities
   

Best international brokerages
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 CLSA
3 Yuanta Securities Korea
   

Best brokerages for research
Rank Firm
1 Korea Investment & Securities
2 HSBC
3 CLSA
   

Best brokerages for sales
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 Korea Investment & Securities
3 Yuanta Securities Korea
   

Best brokerages for corporate access
Rank Firm
1 Korea Investment & Securities
2 HSBC
3 Samsung Securities
   

Best brokerages for execution
Rank Firm
1 Korea Investment & Securities
2 HSBC
3 CLSA

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm
1 Dae Jun Kim Korea Investment & Securities 
     

Best economist
Rank Name Firm
1 Heejin Gweon Korea Investment & Securities 
     

Best analyst for small/mid caps
Rank Name Firm
1 Joowon Ahn Yuanta Securities Korea
     

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm
1 Jinwoo Kim Korea Investment & Securities 
     

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm
1 Jaewoong Won HSBC 
     

Best analyst for casinos & gaming
Rank Name Firm
1 Sungho Park Yuanta Securities Korea
     

Best analyst for construction & engineering
Rank Name Firm
1 Kyungtae Kang Korea Investment & Securities 
     

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm
1 Karen Choi HSBC 
     

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm
1 Karen Choi HSBC 
     

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm
1 Youngchan Baik KB Securities (Jefferies) 
     

Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
Rank Name Firm
1 Jaewoong Won HSBC 
     

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm
1 Gahye Hong KB Securities (Jefferies) 
     

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm
1 Paul Choi HSBC 
     

Best analyst for insurance
Rank Name Firm
1 Jaewoong Won HSBC 
     

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm
1 Kyungtae Kang Korea Investment & Securities 
     

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm
1 Kyungtae Kang Korea Investment & Securities 
     

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm
1 Wonsik Lee Korea Investment & Securities 
     

Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm
1 Hoyoon Jung Korea Investment & Securities 
     

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm
1 Chulhee Cho Korea Investment & Securities 
     

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm
1 Taewan Oh Korea Investment & Securities 
     

Best analyst for transportation & logistics
Rank Name Firm
1 Gowoon Choi Korea Investment & Securities 
     

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm
1 Gowoon Choi Korea Investment & Securities 
     

Best salesperson
Rank Name Firm
1 Sohyun Park HSBC 
     

Best sales trader
Rank Name Firm
1 Mike Kim HSBC 

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

Tags

Brokers Poll SurveysSouth KoreaAsiamoney Brokers PollAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree