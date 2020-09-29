Transaction banking calls for role models

Transaction banking has a reputation problem. Within the industry, it is seen – unfairly – as dour, worthy and technical.

“We’re sometimes described as the pipes,” says Lisa Robins, global head of transaction banking at Standard Chartered. “For a young person going into banking, how many would want to be seen as the plumber building these pipes?”

It is also seen as an area of banking where women are particularly poorly represented.

Robins seems very much an exception, particularly since her StanChart predecessor Karen Fawcett left the industry, while Citi’s Asia head of cash management, Morgan McKenney, moved to be COO of global consumer banking in New York.

Whenever Euromoney and Asiamoney staff go to awards pitch meetings with transaction banking teams, they are generally filled with men, with one or two exceptions.

However, those within the industry say that’s not the reality.

Exceptions

Citi is one of the exceptions: apart from McKenney, it has Debopama Sen as head of treasury and trade solutions (TTS) for Singapore and Asean, Ani Filipova as COO for Asia Pacific TTS and Kanika Thakur as Asia Pacific trade head, a job she took on in mid-August after having been head of trade finance for the region.. All told, women account for 43% of the headcount in Asia Pacific TTS.

“In Asia, there are several other women in leadership positions and we have a number coming up the pipeline, so I haven’t felt that women are relatively badly represented in transaction banking,” says Sen. “But we know we all need to work very hard to increase representation in banking in general.”

Both Sen and Robins note that there are strong female role models in global positions. Robins herself is one, but there is also Citi’s global head of trade Ebru Pakcan, and HSBC’s global head of liquidity and cash management, Diane Reyes.

