The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC

Transaction banking calls for role models

September 29, 2020
Share

Transaction banking has long appeared a male-dominated industry. But things have started to change.

Transaction banking has a reputation problem. Within the industry, it is seen – unfairly – as dour, worthy and technical.

“We’re sometimes described as the pipes,” says Lisa Robins, global head of transaction banking at Standard Chartered. “For a young person going into banking, how many would want to be seen as the plumber building these pipes?”

It is also seen as an area of banking where women are particularly poorly represented.

Lisa Robins_400.jpg
Lisa Robins, Standard Chartered

Robins seems very much an exception, particularly since her StanChart predecessor Karen Fawcett left the industry, while Citi’s Asia head of cash management, Morgan McKenney, moved to be COO of global consumer banking in New York.

Whenever Euromoney and Asiamoney staff go to awards pitch meetings with transaction banking teams, they are generally filled with men, with one or two exceptions.

However, those within the industry say that’s not the reality.

Exceptions

Citi is one of the exceptions: apart from McKenney, it has Debopama Sen as head of treasury and trade solutions (TTS) for Singapore and Asean, Ani Filipova as COO for Asia Pacific TTS and Kanika Thakur as Asia Pacific trade head, a job she took on in mid-August after having been head of trade finance for the region.. All told, women account for 43% of the headcount in Asia Pacific TTS.

“In Asia, there are several other women in leadership positions and we have a number coming up the pipeline, so I haven’t felt that women are relatively badly represented in transaction banking,” says Sen. “But we know we all need to work very hard to increase representation in banking in general.”

Both Sen and Robins note that there are strong female role models in global positions. Robins herself is one, but there is also Citi’s global head of trade Ebru Pakcan, and HSBC’s global head of liquidity and cash management, Diane Reyes.

Koh

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of acces below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£68.33 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree