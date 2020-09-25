The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

WOMEN IN FINANCE 2020

The (female) view from the top
Rashmi Kumar, September 25, 2020
What do women need to do to reach the top of the banking ladder in Asia, where they hold just 24% of senior jobs? Executives tell Asiamoney how they have risen up the ranks – and why they think dramatic changes are needed to move the needle on diversity .
Women in finance: More work to be done
September 29, 2020
The results are in and the signs are good. Asia’s banking industry appears to be making some progress on gender balance in the workforce.
Women tackle investment banking obstacles
Rashmi Kumar, September 29, 2020
Sexism, gruelling hours and a drinking culture are among the hurdles that senior female investment bankers in Asia have had to clear. The barriers are starting to come down – but not fast enough.
Why is private banking so different?
Chris Wright, September 29, 2020
Clearing a green path: women lead the way
Morgan Davis, September 27, 2020
Women bankers aim sky high
Elliot Wilson, September 29, 2020
Taiwan’s success on gender is harder than it looks
William Pesek, September 27, 2020
Women wanted for Singapore's tech push
Rashmi Kumar, September 27, 2020
Banks in the Philippines get diversity (almost) right
Rashmi Kumar, September 27, 2020
September 22, 2020
