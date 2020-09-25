WOMEN IN FINANCE 2020

What do women need to do to reach the top of the banking ladder in Asia, where they hold just 24% of senior jobs? Executives tell Asiamoney how they have risen up the ranks – and why they think dramatic changes are needed to move the needle on diversity .
The results are in and the signs are good. Asia’s banking industry appears to be making some progress on gender balance in the workforce.
Sexism, gruelling hours and a drinking culture are among the hurdles that senior female investment bankers in Asia have had to clear. The barriers are starting to come down – but not fast enough.