Kazakhstan's best international 2022: Citi

Citi has operated in Kazakhstan for more than 25 years; even so, the challenges posed by the pandemic, geopolitical events and the most aggressive US Federal Reserve tightening cycle in decades still came as quite a shock.

But under the leadership of Saule Zhakayeva, Citi’s country officer for Kazakhstan, the firm rose to the situation impressively, making it Asiamoney’s best international bank in the country in 2022.

Citi proved to be an unrivalled partner for international investors, the public sector and businesses across all local industries in Kazakhstan.

In 2021, for instance, Citi won a long-term partnership award from Kazakhstan’s government, recognizing its consistent contributions to the nation’s socioeconomic development and prosperity.

It is a well-deserved honour, considering Citi’s success in providing clients with uninterrupted services, supporting communication with some of the best-in-the-business digital platforms and keeping its eye on the kind of environmental, social and governance-themed products and investment opportunities that investors want to have.

