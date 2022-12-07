The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
AwardsBest Bank Awards

Mongolia's best bank for diversity & inclusion 2022: TransBank

December 08, 2022
Share

TransBank

View full 2022 results
Enerelt Batbold, TransBank.jpg
Enerelt Batbold, TransBank

Excelling at diversity is about much more than naming a couple of women to top jobs.

TransBank, for example, appointed Erkhembayar Baltsukh as deputy chief executive in April 2021 and Bolor Tserendorj as CFO in January 2021. But the firm goes far beyond that: it has worked doggedly, year after year, to identify, recruit and cultivate female talent.

The bank’s senior management is more than 60% female, while women hold more than 55% of middle-management roles. More than 20% of total outstanding loans go to women entrepreneurs. TransBank, whose chief executive is Enerelt Batbold, also stands out in the local market for having named a dedicated gender czar.

Its efforts are important for Mongolia. The country ranks 70th on the World Economic Forum’s annual gender equality report, one notch ahead of Bangladesh and one behind North Macedonia. Tellingly though, Mongolia does better than many of Asia’s biggest economies: it is well ahead of South Korea, China and Japan in the rankings.

But

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingMongoliaAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney