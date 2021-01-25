Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2020: HSBC shines in the gloom
The last 12 months have tested the ability of banks and brokers to offer guidance during times of extreme volatility. HSBC has proved its worth.
How should investors navigate Asia’s stock markets in a post-pandemic world? The discovery of vaccines brings hope that we can eventually resume normal life. Asiamoney spoke to the winning strategists in our Brokers Poll to find out what advice they are giving to clients in their own countries.
The 31st annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.
No one could have predicted the calamity of 2020, with the Covid-19 pandemic spreading from China across Asia and to the rest of the world.
