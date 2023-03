Trade Finance Survey 2023

The survey recognises the leading providers of trade finance products and services. This year we collected 12,008 valid responses.

The survey was divided into quantitative and qualitative sections. Clients across the world were surveyed on their use of trade finance services and asked to nominate their top providers. A provider with the greatest market share globally, regionally and locally was designated a Market Leader.

Clients were also asked to assess the quality of service delivered by their providers. The providers receiving top assessments globally, regionally and locally within several categories and provisions of service earned a Best Service award.

In the case of Asian Banks rankings, international banks were excluded from the results to reveal the Asian providers who have excelled.

Asia market leaders rankings – + Market Leaders + Market Leaders (Asian Banks) – + Market Leaders + Market Leaders (Asian Banks) Asia 2023 2022 Bank 1 1 HSBC 2 2 Deutsche Bank 3 5 Standard Chartered 4 4 Citi 5 3 DBS Bank 6 9 Bank of China 7 10 ICICI Bank 8 - Bank Rakyat Indonesia 9 7 BNP Paribas 10 15 United Overseas Bank Bangladesh 2023 2022 Bank 1 2 HSBC 2 1 Standard Chartered 3 3 Mashreqbank China 2023 2022 Bank 1 1 HSBC 2 3 Deutsche Bank 3 4 Bank of China Hong Kong SAR 2023 2022 Bank 1 1 HSBC 2 2 DBS Bank 3 4 Bank of China (Hong Kong) India 2023 2022 Bank 1 1 HSBC 2 2 Deutsche Bank 3 3 HDFC Bank Indonesia 2023 2022 Bank 1 - Bank Rakyat Indonesia 2 1 HSBC 3 5 Bank Mandiri Malaysia 2023 2022 Bank 1 1 HSBC 2 3 Deutsche Bank 3 2 Maybank Pakistan 2023 2022 Bank 1 3 Citi 2 1 Standard Chartered Philippines 2023 2022 Bank 1 1 HSBC 2 2 Deutsche Bank 3 8 BDO Unibank Singapore 2023 2022 Bank 1 2 DBS Bank 2 1 HSBC 3 5 United Overseas Bank South Korea 2023 2022 Bank 1 1 Deutsche Bank 2 2 HSBC 3 3 Woori Bank Sri Lanka 2023 2022 Bank 1 4 Hatton National Bank 2 1 HSBC 3 7 Sampath Bank Taiwan 2023 2022 Bank 1 1 HSBC 2 2 DBS Bank 3 4 Mega International Commercial Bank Thailand 2023 2022 Bank 1 3 HSBC 2 2 Deutsche Bank 3 1 Bangkok Bank Vietnam 2023 2022 Bank 1 1 HSBC 2 4 Vietcombank 3 2 Deutsche Bank Asia 2023 Bank 1 DBS Bank 2 Bank of China 3 ICICI Bank 4 Bank Rakyat Indonesia 5 United Overseas Bank 6 HDFC Bank 7 OCBC Bank 8 ICBC 9 State Bank of India 10 MUFG China 2023 Bank 1 Bank of China 2 ICBC 3 DBS Bank Hong Kong SAR 2023 Bank 1 DBS Bank 2 Bank of China (Hong Kong) 3 ICBC India 2023 Bank 1 HDFC Bank 2 ICICI Bank 3 Axis Bank Indonesia 2023 Bank 1 Bank Rakyat Indonesia 2 Bank Mandiri 3 DBS Bank Malaysia 2023 Bank 1 Maybank 2 CIMB 3 Hong Leong Bank Philippines 2023 Bank 1 BDO Unibank 2 Bank of Philippine Islands 3 Security Bank Singapore 2023 Bank 1 DBS Bank 2 United Overseas Bank 3 OCBC Bank South Korea 2023 Bank 1 Woori Bank 2 Shinhan Bank 3 Hana Financial Group Sri Lanka 2023 Bank 1 Hatton National Bank 2 Sampath Bank 3 Bank of Ceylon Taiwan 2023 Bank 1 DBS Bank 2 Mega International Commercial Bank 3 First Commercial Bank Thailand 2023 Bank 1 Bangkok Bank 2 Kasikornbank 3 Siam Commercial Bank Vietnam 2023 Bank 1 Vietcombank 2 VietinBank 3 Techcombank