Bangladesh's best corporate bank 2023: Dhaka Bank

Pretty much any corporate transaction in Bangladesh over the last 12 months involved Dhaka Bank, so it is no surprise that the bank wins our best corporate bank award yet again.

The bank, under the leadership of CEO Emranul Huq, spent 2022 building on an already dominant position providing bespoke solutions for local corporates, global multinational companies, non-bank financial institutions and public sector clients. It offers a broad range of custom-tailored services combining trade, treasury and transaction banking activities.

Dhaka Bank’s client roster is a who’s who of Bangladesh’s biggest conglomerates in sectors including ready-made garments (more than 25% of its loan portfolio), engineering, construction, power, gas and consumer financing.

The list of notable transactions involving Dhaka Bank in 2022 is a long one. Among the highlights: completing a $103.5 million syndicated term facility for Bashundhara Oil and Gas Company, Bangladesh's largest private-sector petroleum refinery.

Dhaka Bank also arranged a $50 million syndicated term loan for Ananta Real Estate, the nation’s first LEED Platinum Certified gated community. Huq’s team argues the transaction testifies to the bank’s commitment to green banking.

