Bangladesh's best bank for diversity and inclusion 2023: Mutual Trust Bank

When it comes to championing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in Bangladesh, Mutual Trust Bank at the head of the pack.

Each year, CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman and his team seek to find new ways to level the playing field in terms of gender, age, disability, race, ethnicity and social class both within the bank and outside communities.

MTB was a pioneer in bringing diversity and inclusion into its workplace. Twenty-four years after it launched operations, the bank continues to introduce innovative ways to increase inclusivity on the grounds that it’s also good business. All available research finds that the more diverse a bank, company or entire economy is, the more innovative, productive and successful it will be.

The MTB Women Forum, known locally as Aparajita, continues to grow. The network’s mission is to facilitate knowledge-sharing and capacity-building for the bank’s female employees and broader communities.

The strategy, Rahman says, is fostering a culture where every female bank employee is valued, respected and given equal opportunity to reach her full potential. It includes support groups to empower female employees to develop and ensure equal access to opportunities.

