Pakistan's best corporate bank 2023: MCB Bank

Omair Safdar, MCB Bank Omair Safdar, MCB Bank

Founded in 1947, MCB Bank has been a key part of Pakistan's economy from the very beginning. Its presence in corporate banking, cement, textiles, insurance and Shariah-compliant products and services can seem like a microcosm of the national economy.

Yet the team led by Omair Safdar, group head of wholesale banking, completed 18 sizeable debt transactions over the last year, proof that MCB often punches above its weight in Pakistan’s capital markets.

MCB ranks fifth in the market by deposit size. But its solid performance year after year, high asset quality, healthy equity base and vibrant low-cost franchise make it a force for corporate stability.

In the corporate bank sphere, Safdar’s team has been particularly busy over the last year providing working capital finance. MCB’s bankers have a well-earned reputation for providing tailored solutions for pre- and post-shipment export, import and receivables financing. Its trade finance products are structured to specific requirements as needed to improve liquidity, maximize cost efficiency, transfer risk or to meet other requirements of either party depending on risk evaluations.

MCB also offers medium- and long-term loan facilities to finance capital expenditure across all sectors in Pakistan.