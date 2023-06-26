Pakistan's best bank for digital solutions 2023: HBL

There is a certain logic to HBL, Pakistan’s largest private-sector bank with the biggest and most impressive digital footprint in the market.

The first commercial bank in Pakistan, dating to 1947, HBL has long endeavoured to be a good corporate citizen. It has been on the front lines of the development of priority sectors from agriculture to manufacturing and now digitalization.

The bank has worked hard to reduce the size of Pakistan’s unbanked population. Its reach – more than 33 million clients – makes it the institution to beat in this market.

The bank boasts a network of more than 165,000 touchpoints, including more than 1,700 branches, 61,000-plus agents and 2,200-plus ATMs. This makes HBL by far Pakistan’s biggest distribution network.

In 2022, HBL achieved its highest-ever consolidated profit before tax of PRs77 billion ($270 million), an increase of 24% over last year. Overall, the bank’s balance sheet grew by 7.4% during the year to PRs4.6 trillion, with total deposits at PRs3.5 trillion. HBL also maintained its leadership in fee income, reporting growth of 24%.

This result was achieved despite Pakistan facing “perhaps the most challenging economic conditions in its history”, according to HBL chief executive Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The