Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsBest Bank Awards

Pakistan's best bank for ESG 2023: UBL

June 27, 2023
Share

UBL

View full 2023 results
Muhammad Jawaid Iqbal, UBL.jpg
Muhammad Jawaid Iqbal, UBL

The 44% jump in revenue, 18% return on equity and 4% profit after taxes that UBL generated last year reflect a well-diversified portfolio of fixed and floating-rate investments and active risk management.

Yet where the institution – which is led by chief executive Muhammad Jawaid Iqbal – really impresses is with its strong focus on sustainability. Few banks, if any, in Pakistan have raised their environmental, social and governance ambitions more comprehensively in recent years than UBL. The bank’s commitment to promoting long-term sustainable growth in the economy saw it an early adopter of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

It is now the local market leader in sustainable finance and the preferred choice for ESG-minded customers and employees. This status has led to key collaborations. In November 2022, it was chosen as the pilot bank by State Bank of Pakistan and the International Finance Corporation to adopt an Environmental Social Risk Management framework. This cemented UBL’s status as an ESG role model in Pakistan’s financial sector.

The Green Banking Policy that guides UBL’s interactions with customers has in many ways become the standard in Pakistan.

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsSouth AsiaBankingAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoneyPakistan