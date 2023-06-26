Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsBest Bank Awards

Pakistan's best bank for CSR 2023: JS Bank

June 27, 2023
Share

JS Bank

View full 2023 results
Basir Shamsie, JS Bank.jpg
Basir Shamsie, JS Bank

If JS Bank hadn’t existed when Covid-19 hit in 2020, Pakistan might have found itself scrambling to build something just like it. That is how impactful the bank’s corporate social responsibility outreach efforts proved to be as the pandemic upended the economy.

Chief executive Basir Shamsie’s management team deployed generous funds and resources to set up a drive-through vaccination centre in the Greater Karachi area. The bank made its cutting-edge QR code technology available to accelerate virus testing and vaccination registrations, and to automate medical services. The bank reached deep into its global contacts list to make World Health Organization-approved vaccines from Moderna, AstraZeneca and Sinovac widely available to the public.

Since then, Shamsie’s team has continued to raise the CSR bar in Pakistan. Take the bank’s rapid-response team: last year, JS Bank’s representatives and partners were on the ground when devastating floods affected more than 32 million people and caused more than 1,000 fatalities.

The bank mobilized its teams to launch a flood relief campaign, rendering assistance to the communities in Sehwan, Dadu, Larkana, Khairpur, Shahdadkot and other hard-hit areas.

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsSouth AsiaBankingAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoneyPakistan