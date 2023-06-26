Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsBest Bank Awards

Pakistan's best bank for diversity and inclusion 2023: Allied Bank

June 27, 2023
Share

Allied Bank

View full 2023 results
Aizid Razzaq Gill, ABL.jpg
Aizid Razzaq Gill, ABL

Every March, south Asian banks commemorate International Women’s Day with photo opportunities, social media hashtags and the odd press release. But Allied Bank, run by chief executive Aizid Razzaq Gill, is that rare institution that can hold the annual events at one of its women-only locations. As of the end of the first quarter, the bank has seven women-only branches.

Pakistan, of course, has one of the lowest ratios of women with bank accounts anywhere.

The strategy with the all-female branches, as Gill explains it, is to champion homegrown talent and empower female entrepreneurs to take advantage of the bank's tailor-made proposition for their personal and business banking needs.

Managed by female staff only, the ABL’s Women Branches are integrated with banking services including guidance services, information about various brands and credit-related counselling.

The branches provide safe, comfortable environments for women: they also provide kids’ play areas and coffee lounges, encouraging women to network, brainstorm and make contacts.

For Gill’s bank, it is a win-win. Pakistan gets a great case study in how entrepreneurship can thrive; ABL is there with financing and other services when networking leads to a new startup.

ABL

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsSouth AsiaBankingAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoneyPakistan