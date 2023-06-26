Hong Kong's best corporate bank 2023: Citi

Joy Cheng, Citi Joy Cheng, Citi

Citi's recognition in Hong Kong is a testament to its market leadership, innovative transformation programmes and commitment to integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into its corporate banking services.

Citi’s corporate banking franchise in Hong Kong stands out in a highly competitive banking landscape, thanks to its ability to anticipate global trends. Led by Joy Cheng, Citi’s Hong Kong corporate banking head, it supports a diverse array of clients – from corporates and financial institutions to international subsidiaries – using a global network that is virtually unrivalled.

In the past year alone, Citi has established more than 150 banking relationships with mainland China-parented corporates based in Hong Kong, a remarkable achievement that highlights its capabilities as a trusted adviser to companies looking to expand their global footprint.

Citi's diversified client base, comprising over 100 corporates and government-related entities, 300 financial institutions and 700 subsidiaries of global multinationals, is proof of its extensive market presence. It is through this broad client base that Citi has demonstrated its adaptability and ability to cater to the unique needs of each of its clients.

