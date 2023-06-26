Hong Kong's best bank for digital solutions 2023: Standard Chartered

Mary Huen, Standard Chartered Mary Huen, Standard Chartered

The task of keeping up with the latest technologies has never been harder, but Standard Chartered Hong Kong (SCHK) stands out thanks to its impressive engagement metrics and customer-centric digital strategies.

The bank's active digital user base has soared past 1.25 million – outperforming the average engagement levels of other Hong Kong banks, as also shown by its above-average digital and mobile active ratios.

Throughout the years, SCHK – which is led by Hong Kong CEO Mary Huen – has embraced digital innovation, enabling a big increase in digital adoption and revenue generation. As of 2022, the bank reported impressive year-on-year growth, with digital channels accounting for 60% of retail product sales. This substantial contribution of digital solutions to its business model demonstrates the transformative power and financial benefits of the bank’s digital initiatives.

SCHK's digital strategy has a dual focus: catering to affluent clients through enhanced self-service capabilities and improving relationship manager (RM) productivity; while for the mass market, the strategy revolves around a fully digitized model to enable scalable growth. Launching digital tools such as MyWealth Direct and MyRM, SCHK showcased its dedication to providing a personalized, customer-focused digital experience.

Strategic