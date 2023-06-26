Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Best Bank Awards

Hong Kong's best bank for diversity and inclusion 2023: Standard Chartered

June 27, 2023
Standard Chartered

Mary Huen, Standard Chartered.jpg
Mary Huen, Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered (Hong Kong) Limited (SCHK) has distinguished itself in the awards period as a leader in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and diversity and inclusion (DI), setting a standard of excellence for Hong Kong financial institutions.

SCHK's unwavering commitment to the city's social and economic development underscores its mission of fostering long-term prosperity within the community it serves.

Led by Mary Huen, CEO, Hong Kong, Standard Chartered, the bank has shown a serious commitment to integrating sustainability into every aspect of its business operations and community engagements. It has invested in initiatives that aim to transform lives, promote inclusivity and uplift communities. The Standard Chartered Community Foundation and the Standard Chartered Hong Kong 150th Anniversary Community Foundation exemplify the bank's dedication to these causes.

One of SCHK's most noteworthy initiatives is its longstanding title sponsorship of the Hong Kong marathon. Through this event, SCHK supports local athletes' development and fosters a culture of physical health and wellness in the community, a particularly important initiative as the world bounces back from extended Covid-19 pandemic-linked lockdowns. The marathon's disability entry and wheelchair race exemplify SCHK's commitment to social inclusion, ensuring that the spirit of athleticism is accessible to all.

