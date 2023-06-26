Hong Kong's best bank for ESG 2023: Credit Agricole CIB

Antoine Rose, Crédit Agricole CIB Antoine Rose, Crédit Agricole CIB

Financial institutions hold a particularly critical position in the rapidly evolving landscape of environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. Among these institutions operating in the competitive Hong Kong market, Crédit Agricole stands out, embodying a commitment to ethical banking and innovative strategies that strongly position it as a deserving candidate for the title of best bank for ESG in Hong Kong this year.

Crédit Agricole’s journey in sustainable finance is underpinned by its robust ESG culture, which has been an integral part of its operations since 2009 when it established a sustainable investment banking team.

This early commitment to ESG principles has not only distinguished Crédit Agricole from its competitors, but also equipped it with a rare depth of experience that also stems from the bank’s origins as a French cooperative.

In an era when many financial institutions are only just beginning to seriously grapple with ESG initiatives, Crédit Agricole’s decade-long dedication sets it apart.

The bank's commitment to ESG principles extends beyond mere compliance. Its focus on quality transactions, rather than volume, reflects an innovative approach to sustainable investment banking.