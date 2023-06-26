Taiwan's best domestic bank 2023: CTBC Bank

Tony Yang, CTBC Bank Tony Yang, CTBC Bank

CTBC Bank, led by chief executive Tony Yang, could make a plausible argument for any of Asiamoney’s best-in-Taiwan categories. Its dominance in investment, corporate and SME banking, its digital offerings and its commitment to financial inclusion continue to impress.

But where the bank really excelled was in positioning itself as Asia’s next green finance leader.

Its metrics are impressive across the board. CTBC reported a record net profit of NT$37.1 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022 up 25% year on year. Total assets increased 19%, revenue rose 13% and return on equity jumped to 11.35%. This puts CTBC either in the top position, or very close, by all yardsticks.

Citing its reliable earnings, diversified business model and strong capitalization, Moody’s Investors Service last year raised CTBC’s credit rating to A1. Of Taiwan’s six systemically important banks, CTBC is the only one to have already met new requirements that such institutions exceed capital adequacy norms by 4%.

CTBC is also a key connector between Taiwan’s $790 billion economy and overseas investors. Yang’s management team runs Taiwan’s biggest global presence — 374 outlets in 14 countries and regions.

