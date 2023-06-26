Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsBest Bank Awards

Taiwan's best domestic bank 2023: CTBC Bank

June 27, 2023
Share

CTBC Bank

View full 2023 results
Tony Yang, CTBC Bank.jpg
Tony Yang, CTBC Bank

CTBC Bank, led by chief executive Tony Yang, could make a plausible argument for any of Asiamoney’s best-in-Taiwan categories. Its dominance in investment, corporate and SME banking, its digital offerings and its commitment to financial inclusion continue to impress.

But where the bank really excelled was in positioning itself as Asia’s next green finance leader.

Its metrics are impressive across the board. CTBC reported a record net profit of NT$37.1 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022 up 25% year on year. Total assets increased 19%, revenue rose 13% and return on equity jumped to 11.35%. This puts CTBC either in the top position, or very close, by all yardsticks.

Citing its reliable earnings, diversified business model and strong capitalization, Moody’s Investors Service last year raised CTBC’s credit rating to A1. Of Taiwan’s six systemically important banks, CTBC is the only one to have already met new requirements that such institutions exceed capital adequacy norms by 4%.

CTBC is also a key connector between Taiwan’s $790 billion economy and overseas investors. Yang’s management team runs Taiwan’s biggest global presence — 374 outlets in 14 countries and regions.

The

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsAsia PacificBankingTaiwanAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney