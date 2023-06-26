Taiwan's best international bank 2023: HSBC

Adam Chen, HSBC Taiwan Adam Chen, HSBC Taiwan

HSBC’s Taiwan business, run by CEO Adam Chen, had a busy 2022. The only full-scale international bank in Taiwan, with 26 branches and at least 2,044 employees, it made the most of a tough year in the markets.

Despite the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening policy, surging global inflation and geopolitical turmoil from Moscow to Beijing, the bank reported an 89% year-over-year jump in profit before tax last year.

At the end of 2022, HSBC Taiwan’s liquidity coverage ratio was 138%, while its net stable funding ratio was 152% with an industry-low, non-performing-loan ratio of 0.04%. For these metrics and others, Chen credits a strategy of balancing and diversifying earnings streams across sectors.

It helps to be able to draw from HSBC’s vast global investor network. This gives Chen’s staff an unrivalled global footprint in Taiwan and a unique ability to harness trade flows. When HSBC talks of a scalable investment infrastructure, it can walk the walk, too.

In 2022, overall revenues from HSBC Taiwan’s trade corridor increased 19%, year on year. The bank successfully closed a series of highly successful sustainability-linked loan transactions, green deposit operations for top-tier foreign insurers and a series of dual-listed Formosa bond issues.

