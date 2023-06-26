Taiwan's best investment bank 2023: Citi

Aftab Ahmed, Citibank Taiwan Aftab Ahmed, Citibank Taiwan

Citigroup’s 60 or so years in the Taiwanese market really paid off last year: it is one of the largest foreign players in one of Asia’s most dynamic economies. Being able to tap into the broader global network of the US firm is a clear differentiator, but Citi wins Asiamoney’s best investment bank award again this year because of the strength of the financial network that it has built and maintained in Taiwan.

This has allowed the firm to maintain a truly impressive deal momentum in the toughest of global environments. Citi topped all investment banking rivals in equity and debt capital markets league tables, along with those for mergers and acquisitions.

The team led by Aftab Ahmed, chairman of Citi Taiwan, helped clients to raise $7.7 billion across local and global capital markets in 2022. This included pre-initial public offering placements, block trades, convertible and exchangeable bonds, and US dollar bonds.

Citi also introduced new foreign issuers and investors to the local capital markets. Of particular interest overseas were the five landmark M&A transactions on which Citi Taiwan advised.

In