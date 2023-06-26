Taiwan's best bank for CSR 2023: Taipei Fubon Bank

Tim Kuo, Taipei Fubon Bank Tim Kuo, Taipei Fubon Bank

Over the last five years, Taipei Fubon Bank has been ahead of the pack in setting annual targets for lending in the green sector, including green loans, sustainability-linked loans and low-carbon project financing.

In 2022, it further strengthened its commitment to developing sustainable finance-related investments, loans, products and specialized services. This means continuing to develop its low-carbon operating model.

Over the last 12 months, Fubon’s total volume of green financing increased 45%, year on year, to NT$157.6 billion ($5.1 billion) from NT$108.5 billion. Green finance’s proportion of total lending increased to 20% from 14% in 2022.

In 2021, the year Fubon celebrated its 60th anniversary, it rolled out a fresh sustainability blueprint called Run For Green, entailing four main ESG strategies: decarbonization, digitalization, empowerment, and connectivity.

In the last year, Fubon chalked up mandates as lead arranger and bookrunner in a variety of ESG‐related syndicated loans in the corporate, project and leveraged financing spaces.

All transactions comply with the Green Loan Principles or Social Loan Principles issued by the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association (APLMA).