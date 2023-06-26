Taiwan's best bank for diversity and inclusion 2023: Standard Chartered

Few banking institutions take diversity and inclusion policies more seriously than Standard Chartered. Its commitment to initiatives including gender-empowerment, financial literacy, labour rights, racial justice, LGBTI and poverty reduction is hard to beat.

That goes, too, for the bank’s Taipei operation, which outdid itself in 2022 with a mix of events and initiatives. The team that Taiwan CEO Ian Anderson leads held well-attended events commemorating International Women’s Day, International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (widely known as #IDAHOBIT), Pride month with a Zentangle Art Workshop, World Day for Cultural Diversity (WDCD), and International Men’s Day to name a few.

The bank sponsored several wellbeing events, including smart phone photo shooting, healthy eating seminars involving dieticians and fashion consultants and even a playful best smile contest. This latter event was tested out first in Taipei and has since been picked up by Standard Chartered’s broader D&I council as a key World Mental Health Day event.

Anderson’s Taipei team sponsors a series of financial wellbeing seminars to offer insights on trends in investment markets, retirement options, and planning and investment tools.

Programmes on the ground in Taiwan are emblematic of broader bank mantra “Data powers everything we do.”