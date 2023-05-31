Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll 2023 Methodology

Asiamoney invites fund managers, buy-side analysts, as well as bankers and ratings agencies to participate in the 2023 Asia’s Outstanding Companies Poll.

Voters are asked to consider a company’s overall performance, including its financial reporting, management team, investor relations and CSR/ESG initiatives.

Voter confidentiality is strictly protected.

Respondents are may vote for the following categories:

Outstanding company in each market

Outstanding company in each sector

Outstanding small/mid cap company in each market

Outstanding company for ESG in each market

Respondents may vote for listed companies in the following markets:

Australia Malaysia China Pakistan Hong Kong Philippines India Singapore Indonesia Taiwan Japan Thailand Korea Vietnam

The winners produced from the results of this survey include:

Overall outstanding companies in each market

Outstanding companies in each sector

Outstanding small/mid cap companies in each market

Outstanding company for ESG in each market

The winners of each category were decided by the number of verified votes each company received, subject to a minimum vote count. The bulk of the institutional investor votes for this poll came through the flagship Asiamoney Brokers Poll. Publicly listed companies were welcome to proactively invite their institutional shareholders, bankers, and analysts to vote for them.

Some respondents may have received a validation email from Asiamoney after they completed the poll. Respondents were required to click on the validation link to verify their vote. For enquiries, please contact Harris Fan at harris.fan@asiamoney.com or +852-2912-8037

IMPORTANT: The offering of incentives (monetary or otherwise) for votes is strictly prohibited.

Disclaimer

This Disclaimer is in addition to our Terms and Conditions as available on our website and shall not supersede or otherwise affect those Terms and Conditions.

This poll is not based on scientific or representative samples. As set out in our Methodology, the results of the poll and other related information have been obtained from various opinion-based sources and have not been independently or professionally verified. The results of the poll are therefore statements of opinion of participants of the poll as of the date of participation and not statements of fact.

The information in this poll is provided on an “as is” basis. Your use or reliance on such information, including the results of the poll, is therefore at your sole risk. Neither we, nor any of our providers of information, make any representations or warranties, express or implied as to the accuracy, content, currentness, timeliness, reliability, completeness or fitness for a particular purpose of any information published in this poll. Neither our company, nor any of our officers, employees or representatives shall be liable to any person for any losses or damages incurred, suffered or arising as a result of use or reliance on the results or other information contained in this poll, howsoever arising, including but not limited to any direct, indirect, consequential, punitive, incidental, special or similar damage, losses or expenses.

We are not an investment advisor, a financial advisor or a securities broker. The information published has been prepared solely for informational and educational purposes and is not intended for trading purposes or to address your particular requirements. Such information is intended to be available for your general information and is not intended to be relied upon by users in making (or refraining from making) any specific investment or other decisions.