Cambodia's best corporate bank 2023: Canadia Bank

Raymond Sia, Canadia Bank Raymond Sia, Canadia Bank

Economic turbulence at home and abroad impacted Canadia Bank last year, but the bank is expanding its corporate business portfolio in Cambodia at a healthy clip, racking up $129 million of net profit in calendar 2022, while total assets topped $7.6 billion. This puts it among Cambodia’s three largest commercial banks.

It is also the nation’s best corporate bank thanks to strong relationships with customers across sectors and a wide variety of innovative products and services. By many measures, this makes for Cambodia’s most robust corporate portfolio, with the largest market share.

In fiscal year 2022, Canadia’s corporate loans reached more than $2.9 billion out of total bank-wide loans of $4.8 billion, while corporate deposits reached $1.85 billion out of the total bank-wide deposits of nearly $5.9 billion. Corporate loans account for roughly 60% of the total portfolio.

Strong internal controls protected the bank’s bottom line when the markets were chaotic. Canadia’s loan-to-deposit ratio is 80%, denoting solid capital and liquidity positions far above the minimum regulatory requirements. At the end of 2022, the non-performing loan ratio of 2.9%