Cambodia's best bank for diversity and inclusion 2023: Campu Bank

Chief executive Ong Ming Teck’s team at Cambodian Public Bank continues to set the environmental, social and governance standard in a nation still playing catch-up in this field.

Campu Bank, as it is commonly known, stepped up efforts in 2022 to incentivize customers to reduce carbon emissions, manage climate risks and contribute towards a low-carbon economy. Ong’s team prioritizes supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and households alike to make greener decisions.

Internally, the bank has been a pioneer in championing sustainability. Along with investing in green technologies, it has reduced the carbon footprints of its branches and data centres.

Campu remains ahead of peers on replacing antiquated fluorescent lamps with energy-saving LED bulbs at its corporate headquarters and all bank-affiliated locations.

It has invested in energy-efficient computer hardware – including LCD monitors and low-carbon personal computers. The bank has also replaced conventional air-conditioning with green cooling systems. It was ahead of the pack in incorporating flood risk into its business continuity management plan to prepare branches – and protect employees – from natural disasters.

