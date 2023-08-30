Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsBest Bank Awards

Cambodia's best bank for diversity and inclusion 2023: Campu Bank

August 31, 2023
Share

Campu Bank

View full 2023 results
Ong Ming Teck, Campu Bank.jpg
Ong Ming Teck, Campu Bank

Chief executive Ong Ming Teck’s team at Cambodian Public Bank continues to set the environmental, social and governance standard in a nation still playing catch-up in this field.

Campu Bank, as it is commonly known, stepped up efforts in 2022 to incentivize customers to reduce carbon emissions, manage climate risks and contribute towards a low-carbon economy. Ong’s team prioritizes supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and households alike to make greener decisions.

Internally, the bank has been a pioneer in championing sustainability. Along with investing in green technologies, it has reduced the carbon footprints of its branches and data centres.

Campu remains ahead of peers on replacing antiquated fluorescent lamps with energy-saving LED bulbs at its corporate headquarters and all bank-affiliated locations.

It has invested in energy-efficient computer hardware – including LCD monitors and low-carbon personal computers. The bank has also replaced conventional air-conditioning with green cooling systems. It was ahead of the pack in incorporating flood risk into its business continuity management plan to prepare branches – and protect employees – from natural disasters.

Campu

To unlock this article

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingCambodiaAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney