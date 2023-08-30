Cambodia's best bank for digital solutions 2023: Wing Bank

Wing Bank chief executive Han Peng Kwang’s daily mission has been to create, in his words, “a bank for every Cambodian.”

Wing is well on its way to achieving this. Since its launch in 2008, the bank’s overriding vision has been to provide every Cambodian with convenient access to digital solutions that improve their daily lives while increasing efficiency in an economy that is rarely lauded for it.

After 15 years, Han’s team believes it is among the most trusted and used brands in the nation. This is put down to constant innovation and reinvention. Banking, as Han likes to say, is a business that is constantly evolving. It follows that his management team must continue to learn and adapt to remain competitive and relevant.

The transition from old-school branch network model – which Han terms Banking 1.0 – to today’s digital-centric structure has been swift. By the end of 2022, the bank’s mobile financial services platform boasted more than seven million regular registered users in a population of 17 million.

Wing facilitates more than 35% of all factory payroll transfers in the nation. It has built a sprawling transaction business with more than 130,000 merchant partners, more than 500 corporate partners and more that 100 financial institutional partners.

