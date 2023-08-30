Indonesia's best corporate bank 2023: CIMB Niaga

Lani Darmawan, CIMB Niaga Lani Darmawan, CIMB Niaga

CIMB Niaga was a strong contender for several Asiamoney awards this year, from SMEs to digital solutions. The bank, led by chief executive Lani Darmawan, also performed well in categories such as environmental, social and government and corporate social responsibility.

But it is in corporate banking that CIMB Niaga has become such a force in the Indonesian market.

It has played a pivotal role in syndicated transactions for a who’s who of corporate Indonesia, including PT Adaro Indonesia, PT Centratama Telekomunikasi Indonesia, PT Freeport Indonesia, PT Kirana Megatara, PT Greenfields Indonesia, PT Solusi Tunas Pratama, PT Tunas Baru Lampung, PT Trans Media Corpora, Televisi Transformasi Indonesia, and PT Sinar Sosro.

The bank had a busy year in the syndication market, earning it a second-place spot in Bloomberg’s Indonesia rankings with credit volume equivalent to $242 million. That demonstrates its strong structuring and distribution capabilities relative to peers. CIMB Niaga outperformed banks with far bigger balance sheets, including Bank Negara Indonesia, BRI and Bank Central Asia.

The bank’s digital platforms are a core reason for it punching well above its weight.