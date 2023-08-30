Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsBest Bank Awards

Indonesia's best corporate bank 2023: CIMB Niaga

August 31, 2023
Share

CIMB Niaga

View full 2023 results
Lani Darmawan, CIMB Niaga.jpg
Lani Darmawan, CIMB Niaga

CIMB Niaga was a strong contender for several Asiamoney awards this year, from SMEs to digital solutions. The bank, led by chief executive Lani Darmawan, also performed well in categories such as environmental, social and government and corporate social responsibility.

But it is in corporate banking that CIMB Niaga has become such a force in the Indonesian market.

It has played a pivotal role in syndicated transactions for a who’s who of corporate Indonesia, including PT Adaro Indonesia, PT Centratama Telekomunikasi Indonesia, PT Freeport Indonesia, PT Kirana Megatara, PT Greenfields Indonesia, PT Solusi Tunas Pratama, PT Tunas Baru Lampung, PT Trans Media Corpora, Televisi Transformasi Indonesia, and PT Sinar Sosro.

The bank had a busy year in the syndication market, earning it a second-place spot in Bloomberg’s Indonesia rankings with credit volume equivalent to $242 million. That demonstrates its strong structuring and distribution capabilities relative to peers. CIMB Niaga outperformed banks with far bigger balance sheets, including Bank Negara Indonesia, BRI and Bank Central Asia.

The bank’s digital platforms are a core reason for it punching well above its weight.

To unlock this article

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsAsia PacificBankingIndonesiaAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney