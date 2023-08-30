Indonesia's best bank for CSR 2023: Bank BTN

Nixon Napitupulu, Bank BTN Nixon Napitupulu, Bank BTN

When Bank BTN says it is determined to help build a more vibrant and inclusive Indonesia, it means it quite literally. A large part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility effort involves affordable housing as a means of accelerating financial inclusion.

BTN is Indonesia’s only housing-focused bank, with mortgages dominating its financing portfolio. This makes it a market leader among mortgage banks.

It has a broad office network that includes 113 branches, 604 outlets and 2,922 locations at post offices.

Financing is targeted at Indonesia’s extensive low-income segment. BTN is the main contributor to the national housing programme and is responsible for the largest number of subsidy quotas. Its policies are aimed at the informal low-income segment and play a key role in spreading the benefits of Indonesia’s 5%-plus economic growth.

BTN’s CSR initiatives aim to empower Indonesia’s poor communities, which account for around two thirds of the population. These efforts matter because there is a huge backlog in the availability of housing to informal-sector households – those outside the tax net or government reach – which account for roughly 60% of all families seeking affordable housing.