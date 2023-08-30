Indonesia's best bank for diversity and inclusion 2023: Citi

Batara Sianturi, Citi Indonesia Batara Sianturi, Citi Indonesia

When Citigroup chief executive Jane Fraser declares that the bank’s corporate responsibility efforts are “focused on progress, not pronouncements” and “action over promises,” her Jakarta office is as good a case study as any.

Although Indonesian banks are becoming more serious about diversity and inclusion initiatives, it is Citi that is setting the standard in the nation of 277 million people.

Under the leadership of Citi Indonesia chief executive Batara Sianturi, the bank continues to push to make gender equality a reality – and a financial strength — not just a talking point in advertisements and annual reports.

This means constant tweaking of human-capital policies and developmental opportunities. It also means leveraging on the lessons learned from D&I efforts elsewhere, and recalibrating internal goals accordingly.

After stints in places as varied as Hungary and the Philippines, Batara took the reins at Citi in Jakarta in 2015. One priority has been to strengthen the bank’s human-capital pool.

At Citi Indonesia, three of the seven members of the board of directors are women, and the heads of Citi’s local business banking unit, markets and various other core strategic positions are held by women.

