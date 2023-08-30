Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsBest Bank Awards

Indonesia's best bank for diversity and inclusion 2023: Citi

August 31, 2023
Share

Citi

View full 2023 results
Batara Sianturi, Citi Indonesia.jpg
Batara Sianturi, Citi Indonesia

When Citigroup chief executive Jane Fraser declares that the bank’s corporate responsibility efforts are “focused on progress, not pronouncements” and “action over promises,” her Jakarta office is as good a case study as any.

Although Indonesian banks are becoming more serious about diversity and inclusion initiatives, it is Citi that is setting the standard in the nation of 277 million people.

Under the leadership of Citi Indonesia chief executive Batara Sianturi, the bank continues to push to make gender equality a reality – and a financial strength — not just a talking point in advertisements and annual reports.

This means constant tweaking of human-capital policies and developmental opportunities. It also means leveraging on the lessons learned from D&I efforts elsewhere, and recalibrating internal goals accordingly.

After stints in places as varied as Hungary and the Philippines, Batara took the reins at Citi in Jakarta in 2015. One priority has been to strengthen the bank’s human-capital pool.

At Citi Indonesia, three of the seven members of the board of directors are women, and the heads of Citi’s local business banking unit, markets and various other core strategic positions are held by women.

At

To unlock this article

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsAsia PacificBankingIndonesiaAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney