Indonesia's best international bank 2023: HSBC

HSBC is hard to beat when it comes to connecting Indonesia’s thriving economy with the outside world. There is a long list of international banks trying to do just that, but the team that Francois de Maricourt runs as Indonesia chief executive boasts a powerful competitive edge: a level of international connectivity that only HSBC can deliver.

It is the only international bank that offers a full suite of products and services to government, corporations and retail customers alike. And it has a hard-won reputation for connecting Indonesians to international opportunities as well as connecting international businesses to opportunities in Indonesia.

Those openings abound as the economy expands more than 5%, and as household consumption and exports increase. Post-Covid, consumer confidence has recovered.

HSBC’s performance in Indonesia over the last year dovetails with improving macroeconomic conditions. Net profit increased by 29% in 2022.

The bank’s total loan book grew 3.4%, while the gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio fell to 3.95% – well below the maximum regulatory tolerance of 5%. HSBC’s fundamentals remain strong, as evidenced by its capital adequacy ratio of 25.07%, which is well above the minimum requirement of 8%.

In particular, the bank specialises in providing end-to-end financing structures for a wide range of corporate customers, including state-owned enterprises, large and medium-sized corporations and new economy industry players.

