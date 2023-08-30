Indonesia's best investment bank 2023: Indo Premier Sekuritas

Indo Premier is the only independent securities house in southeast Asia’s biggest economy. Nevertheless, the company, led by chief executive Moleonoto The, consistently maintains its position at the top end of both the debt and equity capital market league tables.

This is especially impressive considering that Indo Premier cannot depend on the same kind of connections that benefit its state- or conglomerate-owned rivals.

In 2022, the investment bank was key to reinvigorating Indonesia’s capital markets, even when global bourses were in turmoil. Among the slew of debt deals that Indo Premier worked on was the nation’s first post-pandemic sale of rupiah-denominated green bonds for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia.

Indo Premier also brought to market the maiden bond sale by PT Provident Investasi Bersama. It played a lead role in no fewer than eight debt deals for PT Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper, as it did with PT Merdeka Copper Gold.

All this was transacted in tough market conditions, and the firm ranks first on Bloomberg’s combined rupiah-denominated bond and equity league tables once again over the last year. It held top place in volume terms for rupiah-denominated corporate bonds and sukuk issuance, with a 16% market share.

