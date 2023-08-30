Indonesia's best bank for digital solutions 2023: Bank Mandiri

For chief executive Darmawan Junaidi and his team at Bank Mandiri, it is not enough for the bank to be the largest holder of assets in Indonesia, topping $133 billion. Nor is it enough that Bank Mandiri is the largest lender, with a market share of 18.6%; or that loans are outpacing average industry growth of 11.4%. What really matters is building the best digital platform in southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

The bank has a three-pronged strategy for success: digital, digital, digital. There are three main digital initiatives.

First, the 'Kopra by Mandiri' digital super platform. It is designed specifically for corporate clients trying to balance their individual businesses and supply-chain interests with digital services for cash management, supply-chain financing, foreign exchange and many other needs.

Second is 'Livin’ by Mandiri', a financial super app providing retail customers with a single access point to all banking services and e-commerce entities partnered with the bank.

Third is the bank’s extensive smart network. There were 241 fully digital locations at the end of 2022, which operate as ambassadors for the bank’s digital products.

At the end of 2022, the combined value of digital transactions from Kopra and Livin' surpassed Rp21,000 trillion ($1.4