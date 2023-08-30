Indonesia's best bank for ESG 2023: BNP Paribas

Few international banks have attached sustainability to their brand more successfully than BNP Paribas. Championing environmental, social and governance goes to the core of its corporate identity.

That is as true in Indonesia as anywhere the bank operates. Over the past year, Nicolas Parrot, president director, and his Jakarta-based team have doubled down on the bank’s commitment to supporting clients to reduce carbon emissions toward net zero, embrace biodiversity and social inclusion and create a circular economy.

The bank is embedding sustainable finance and investments in all that it does – and who it chooses to transact with – in the country.

The bigger challenge, Parrot says, is making sure that the bank offers the most innovative and dynamic mix of products in the market, including green and sustainability bonds, and sustainable equity indices. It also means providing the best advice possible to companies about structuring their loans and bonds, financing renewables, supply-chain management, and mergers and acquisitions.

One big advantage is being able to draw on the research capabilities that only a firm with the scale of BNPP has at its disposal. ESG is a uniquely data-reliant investment theme. Parrot’s team in Jakarta can tap into a wide array of proprietary analysis tools to help investors understand wider sets of risks and opportunities and, in turn, make better-informed investment decisions.

