Malaysia's best domestic investment bank 2023: Maybank Investment Bank

Maybank’s investment banking business more than held its own last year during an especially tough period for capital markets deal flow in Malaysia. It ranked top in Dealogic’s equity capital markets bookrunner league table, top in the mergers and acquisitions advisory league table and second in the debt capital markets ranking during Asiamoney’s awards period.

There were only three ECM deals worth more than $100 million or equivalent during the awards period – and Maybank Investment Bank worked on all of them: a $179 million secondary placement in Maybank itself, a placement worth roughly $150 million for home improvement retailer Mr DIY Group, and a $270.5 million rights offer for energy infrastructure firm Yinson Holdings.

The bank also worked on ITMax System’s $77.9 million IPO, which was the second-largest technology listing ever in the country, and a placement of $97 million for local credit reporting agency CTOS.

In M&A advisory, Maybank worked on five deals, including the RM18.5 billion ($4 billion) merger of the telecommunication operations of Celcom Axiata and Digi.com; the RM7.3 billion acquisition of Perstorp Holding by Petronas Chemicals Group; and the RM4 billion acquisition of Link Net by Axiata Group.

