Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsBest Bank Awards

Malaysia's best international bank 2023: HSBC

August 31, 2023
Share

HSBC

View full 2023 results
Omar Siddiq, HSBC Bank Malaysia.jpg
Omar Siddiq, HSBC Bank Malaysia

HSBC Malaysia performed well in 2022 after a lacklustre 2021.

Profits before tax more than trebled to RM1.5 billion ($330 million) in the 2022 financial year, from RM447 million in 2021. Total operating income rose 17.8% to RM3.2 billion and non-interest income by 16.5% to RM1.8 billion. The average return on assets improved to 1% at the end of 2022 from 0.5% the previous year, while average return on tangible equity rose to 8.9% from 3.7%.

HSBC’s clear four-pronged strategy for Malaysia – focus on strengths, digitize at scale, make investments, and help with the transition to a net-zero world – is paying off.

The bank, whose Malaysia chief executive is Omar Siddiq, has focused on cross-border deal and trade flow, bringing together a new dashboard and mobile app for high net-worth clients, unveiling a new headquarters in Kuala Lumpur and mobilizing capital for ESG investment.

In May 2022, HSBC launched a new feature that allows customers to open an investment account digitally – roughly half of all investment accounts are now opened in this way.

HSBC

To unlock this article

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsAsia PacificBankingAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoneyMalaysia