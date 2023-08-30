Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Philippines' best investment bank 2023: BDO Capital

August 31, 2023
The chief executive of BDO Capital, Eduardo Francisco, seems to have the top corporate names in the Philippines on speed dial. During Asiamoney’s judging period, BDO Capital worked on deals for Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Ayala Land, Cemex Holdings, Filinvest Land, Philippine Engineering and Construction, Robinsons Land Corporation, San Miguel Corporation, SM Prime Holdings, SMC Global Power Holdings, Vista Land and the Republic of the Philippines.

Shaky equity markets did not prevent Francisco’s team from leading two of the year’s most important initial public offerings to market. One was the Ps4.8 billion ($86 million) Vista Reit IPO. BDO acted as joint lead underwriter and joint bookrunner for the listing. And it also helped Alternergy Holdings Corporation pull off a Ps1.6 billion ($28 million) IPO and played a pivotal role in IPOs for Philex Mining Corporation and LFM Properties Corporation.

Francisco notes that these and other successful completed mandates demonstrate why BDO – Asiamoney’s winner for best investment bank – can offer innovative equity financing to advance the development of the Philippine capital markets and the local banking industry.

