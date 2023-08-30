Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Best Bank Awards

Philippines' best bank for diversity and inclusion 2023: Standard Chartered

August 31, 2023
Standard Chartered

Rowena Kapunan, Standard Chartered Bank.jpg
Rowena Kapunan, Standard Chartered Bank

In the Philippines, Standard Chartered, led by interim chief executive Rowena Kapunan, continues to deepen its outreach in rural communities that were hit hard by the pandemic. An example of this is the Futuremakers by Standard Chartered Covid-19 Recovery Programme. Run in collaboration with Tulay sa Pag-Unlad (TSPI), a leading microfinance institution, the project will initially benefit about 300 female micro-entrepreneurs in the farming industry, providing access to working capital at lower interest rates.

The idea is to enable them to maximize resources and restore business operations that were disrupted by the pandemic.

StanChart also set up an innovative partnership with the SOS Children’s Village Philippines non-government organization. Called 'Diverse markets for resilience', the programme seeks to reverse the hit to youth employment opportunities.

In particular, the programme targets children from low-income families who often lack access to education and basic social services. The hope is that the effort leads to greater employment opportunities among marginalized young Filipinos.

Envisioned as a two-year partnership with SOS Children’s Village, the programme has empowered 1,420 youths so far, some with profound disabilities.

