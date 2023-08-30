Singapore's best bank for CSR 2023: Citi

Tibor Pandi, Citi Singapore Tibor Pandi, Citi Singapore

Citi is a banking leader in Singapore, having consistently been among the front-runners in different parts of the market such as capital markets and investment banking, financing, treasury and trade solutions, digital disruption and private banking.

It also excels on the non-financial side, for which it deserves recognition. Citi is Asiamoney’s best bank in Singapore for corporate social responsibility, as well as for diversity and inclusion for 2023.

One of Citi’s priorities in Singapore is financial inclusion, and the other is what it calls 'Pathways to progress', a project to teach young people skills to make them employable in the future. Through the Citi Foundation, the bank has invested more than S$25 million ($19 million) over the years towards both.

The impact has been far-reaching. Citi’s financial literacy initiative, in partnership with the Singapore Management University, has benefitted more than 76,000 people in Singapore, where Tibor Pándi took over as the bank’s country officer in February.

In the next stage in 2023, 200 or so student trainers will be appointed; they, in turn, will serve approximately 4,550 programme participants.

