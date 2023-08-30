Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Thailand's best corporate bank 2023: Deutsche Bank

August 31, 2023
Deutsche Bank

Pimolpa Suntichok, Deutsche Bank Thailand

Deutsche Bank has become a key house bank for many large Thai corporations across different industries. The German institution has been in Thailand for 45 years and has 125 employees. Under the direction of Pimolpa Suntichok, chief country officer for Thailand, Deutsche has differentiated its offerings from those of its peers.

Customers have been impressed by the bank’s digital rollouts and access to its global network, helping its cash management business, trade finance, securities services and foreign-exchange businesses to grow. Its ability to put its balance sheet to work and come up with innovative financing structures also helped, particularly during difficult times when clients typically look for new ways to meet their liquidity needs.

Deutsche worked on several important deals during Asiamoney’s awards period, for example as a mandated lead arranger and bookrunner on the $1.2 billion, two-year term loan for SCB X Public Company, which is Siam Commercial Bank’s holding company.

Sealed in December 2022, the borrowing was intended to finance a shareholder loan and the acquisition of the credit card and unsecured loan portfolio from Siam Commercial.

The

