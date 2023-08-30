Thailand's best bank for diversity and inclusion 2023: Bank of Ayudhya

Kenichi Yamato, Bank of Ayudhya Kenichi Yamato, Bank of Ayudhya

Bank of Ayudhya’s corporate social responsibility and diversity and inclusion initiatives are intertwined. The reason being that close to 69% of its employees were female as of the end of 2022. Of the 93 people in the executive team, 35 are women, and of the 890 people at management level, over half are women.

That says a lot about the kind of franchise Kenichi Yamato runs. He was appointed chief executive and president of Bank of Ayudhya, which is commonly referred to as Krungsri, in May 2023.

Bankers say the firm has always emphasised the advance of women, a merit-focused culture and diversity. Last year, of the 1,309 new hires, roughly 62% were women. Women have also spent more hours on training – an average 60.31 hours each in 2022, versus 54.34 hours for men.

That emphasis on diversity is reflected in one of Krungsri’s focus areas when it comes to CSR: breast cancer awareness. The bank has been leading the charge in creating awareness about the cancer in a country that records about 22,000 new cases every year in women.

