Vietnam's best international investment bank 2023: HSBC

Tim Evans, HSBC Vietnam

HSBC’s 15-year banking relationship with Masan Group, a conglomerate dominant in banking, mining and consumer goods in Vietnam, paid off during 2022, when the bank handled the company’s largest and longest-dated syndicated loan ever.

HSBC has deep local relationships that have been developed over 153 years in Vietnam. Masan’s loan, initially set to raise $375 million, was 3.3 times oversubscribed and increased to $600 million. The deal, which was syndicated to 37 lenders, underscores HSBC’s ability to navigate through volatile markets with repeated successful issuances – making it the standout candidate in the international investment bank category this year.

HSBC is now working on another transaction for Masan Group of up to $650 million, further evidence of its strong execution and structuring capabilities.

Also in 2022, HSBC lead managed an offshore syndicated term loan for Hoa Phat Group, southeast Asia's top steelmaker. The transaction, which demonstrated HSBC’s unrivalled regional distribution reach, gave the borrower flexibility in managing its working-capital requirements over the next two to three years.

It was a repeat transaction from Hoa Phat for HSBC, following the completion of a $170 million syndicated term loan.

