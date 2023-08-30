Vietnam's best domestic investment bank 2023: Vietcap Securities

Vinh-Tuan Ngo, Vietcap Securities Vinh-Tuan Ngo, Vietcap Securities

Over the last year, Vietcap Securities proved to be that rare thing: a local investment bank that can pull off complex deals in even the most volatile of market environments – and do so independently.

For most local peers, executing multi-tranche debt sales or big initial public offerings is a very heavy lift. The big international names tend to lack the necessary operating licences and skilled execution teams on the ground in Vietnam.

This creates a void that Vietcap is happy to fill. It is a top-three player by market share among brokerage firms on the main board of the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange. The investment banking team led by Vinh-Tuan Ngo has built strong and enduring relationships.

These help Vietcap to play a pivotal role in attracting capital to Vietnam. It is ranked first in handling foreign flows, with a 25% market share. It is also a well-established, top-seven player in the local retail brokerage market. The firm has an extensive global blue-chip client base, market-leading technology, a strong execution track record and insightful research.

