Vietnam's bank to watch 2023: Eximbank

Tran Tan Loc, Vietnam Eximbank Tran Tan Loc, Vietnam Eximbank

For a large, established institution, Vietnam Export Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank is doing a good job of behaving like a scrappy startup.

In October, Eximbank, as it is called, attracted attention in the industry with its EDigi platform, which marries internet and mobile banking. Add in simple cutting-edge login authentication technology – the choice of fingerprint or face authentication – and the service is a game-changer in a nation still struggling to attract many unbanked people into the financial system.

EDigi is an open platform, enabling users to make a wide variety of financial transactions – 24/7 money transfers, online account management and the ability to pay utility bills.

Users can shop online and enjoy entertainment. They can book flights, hotel rooms, taxis, trains and movie tickets using a QR Pay option that is superior to the local competition.

This digital prowess is one reason behind Asiamoney’s decision to name it as the bank to watch in Vietnam.

Eximbank, led by chief executive Tran Tan Loc, is accelerating efforts to strengthen all core businesses as part of its digital evolution.