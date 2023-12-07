Australia 2023
The 34th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.
Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.
Please contact Marcus Langston at marcus.langston@euromoney.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.
Brokers
|
Best domestic brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Macquarie
|2
|Bell Potter
|3
|BBY
|
Best international brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CLSA
|2
|Jefferies
|3
|JP Morgan
|
Best domestic brokerages for research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Macquarie
|2
|BBY
|
Best international brokerages for research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CLSA
|2
|Jefferies
|3
|UBS
|
Best domestic brokerages for sales
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Macquarie
|2
|Bell Potter
|3
|BBY
|
Best international brokerages for sales
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CLSA
|2
|Jefferies
|3
|JP Morgan
|
Best brokerages for corporate access
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CLSA
|2
|Jefferies
|3
|UBS
|
Best brokerages for execution
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CLSA
|2
|Macquarie
|3
|Jefferies
|
Most transformed brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CLSA
|2
|Jefferies
|3
|Macquarie
|
Best brokerages for ESG research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CLSA
|2
|Macquarie
|3
|Morgan Stanley
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Christopher Wood
|Jefferies
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Eric Fishwick
|CLSA
|
Best quantitative/ technical Analyst
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Laurence Balanco
|CLSA
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Ed Henning
|CLSA
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Richard Barwick
|CLSA
|
Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Ed Henning
|CLSA
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|John Deakin Bell
|Citi
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Daniel Kang
|CLSA
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|James Druce
|CLSA
|
Best salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Amy Mallace
|CLSA
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).