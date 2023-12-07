Australia 2023
Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
PollsBrokers Poll

Australia 2023

December 07, 2023
View full 2023 results

The 34th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Marcus Langston at marcus.langston@euromoney.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages
Rank Firm
1 Macquarie
2 Bell Potter
3 BBY
   

Best international brokerages
Rank Firm
1 CLSA
2 Jefferies
3 JP Morgan
   

Best domestic brokerages for research
Rank Firm
1 Macquarie
2 BBY
   
   

Best international brokerages for research
Rank Firm
1 CLSA
2 Jefferies
3 UBS
   

Best domestic brokerages for sales
Rank Firm
1 Macquarie
2 Bell Potter
3 BBY
   

Best international brokerages for sales
Rank Firm
1 CLSA
2 Jefferies
3 JP Morgan
   

Best brokerages for corporate access
Rank Firm
1 CLSA
2 Jefferies
3 UBS
   

Best brokerages for execution
Rank Firm
1 CLSA
2 Macquarie
3 Jefferies
   

Most transformed brokerages
Rank Firm
1 CLSA
2 Jefferies
3 Macquarie
   

Best brokerages for ESG research
Rank Firm
1 CLSA
2 Macquarie
3 Morgan Stanley

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm
1 Christopher Wood Jefferies 
     

Best economist
Rank Name Firm
1 Eric Fishwick CLSA 
     

Best quantitative/ technical Analyst
Rank Name Firm
1 Laurence Balanco CLSA 
     

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm
1 Ed Henning CLSA 
     

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm
1 Richard Barwick CLSA 
     

Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
Rank Name Firm
1 Ed Henning CLSA 
     

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm
1 John Deakin Bell Citi 
     

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm
1 Daniel Kang CLSA 
     

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm
1 James Druce CLSA 
     

Best salesperson
Rank Name Firm
1 Amy Mallace CLSA 

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

Topics

Brokers Poll SurveysAustraliaAsiamoney Brokers PollAsiamoney