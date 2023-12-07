Australia 2023

The 34th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages Rank Firm 1 Macquarie 2 Bell Potter 3 BBY Best international brokerages Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 Jefferies 3 JP Morgan Best domestic brokerages for research Rank Firm 1 Macquarie 2 BBY Best international brokerages for research Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 Jefferies 3 UBS Best domestic brokerages for sales Rank Firm 1 Macquarie 2 Bell Potter 3 BBY Best international brokerages for sales Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 Jefferies 3 JP Morgan Best brokerages for corporate access Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 Jefferies 3 UBS Best brokerages for execution Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 Macquarie 3 Jefferies Most transformed brokerages Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 Jefferies 3 Macquarie Best brokerages for ESG research Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 Macquarie 3 Morgan Stanley

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm 1 Christopher Wood Jefferies Best economist Rank Name Firm 1 Eric Fishwick CLSA Best quantitative/ technical Analyst Rank Name Firm 1 Laurence Balanco CLSA Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm 1 Ed Henning CLSA Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm 1 Richard Barwick CLSA Best analyst for financials (non-banking) Rank Name Firm 1 Ed Henning CLSA Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm 1 John Deakin Bell Citi Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm 1 Daniel Kang CLSA Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm 1 James Druce CLSA Best salesperson Rank Name Firm 1 Amy Mallace CLSA

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).