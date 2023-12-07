Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2023

Asiamoney invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part in its 34th annual Brokers Poll.

Voters represented fund management houses, hedge funds and private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America. A total of 5,901 valid individual responses from 2,912 different institutions, including 661 hedge funds, were received.

Notice: It has come to our attention that several firms have shared non-public data from the poll. Some firms that have received the data have used it to promote and showcase their wins in print and online advertising, including on social media platforms such as LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. Misusing any data that is not public knowledge (i.e. published by Asiamoney either in print or online) is prohibited and any firms, whether sharing or using the data in any form, may face immediate disqualification from existing rankings and future polls. Kindly note that no further notice will be given.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Marcus Langston at marcus.langston@euromoney.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.