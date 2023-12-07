China (A & B shares) 2023
China (A & B shares) 2023

December 07, 2023
The 34th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages
Rank Firm
1 CICC
2 CLSA
3 Huatai
   

Best international brokerages
Rank Firm
1 CMB International
2 HSBC
3 Jefferies
   

Best domestic brokerages for research
Rank Firm
1 CICC
2 CLSA
3 Haitong Securities
   

Best international brokerages for research
Rank Firm
1 CMB International
2 HSBC
3 Jefferies
   

Best domestic brokerages for sales
Rank Firm
1 CICC
2 CLSA
3 Huatai
   

Best international brokerages for sales
Rank Firm
1 CMB International
2 HSBC
3 Haitong International
   

Best brokerages for corporate access
Rank Firm
1 CICC
2 CLSA
3 HSBC
   

Best brokerages for execution
Rank Firm
1 CICC
2 CLSA
3 HSBC
   

Most transformed brokerages
Rank Firm
1 CICC
2 CLSA
3 CMB International
   

Best brokerages for ESG research
Rank Firm
1 CICC
2 CLSA
3 HSBC

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm
1 Kevin Gang Liu CICC 
     

Best economist
Rank Name Firm
1 Wensheng Peng CICC 
     

Best quantitative/ technical Analyst
Rank Name Firm
1 Junwei Liu CICC 
     

Best analyst for ESG
Rank Name Firm
1 Junwei Liu CICC 
     

Best analyst for small/mid caps
Rank Name Firm
1 Junhao Fan CICC 
     

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm
1 Ji Shi CMB International 
     

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm
1 Judy Zhang Citi 
     

Best analyst for casinos & gaming
Rank Name Firm
1 Liwei Hou CICC 
     

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm
1 Haiyan Guo CICC 
     

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm
1 Junhao Fan CICC 
     

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm
1 Yi Ru HSBC 
     

Best analyst for environmental protection
Rank Name Firm
1 Xianfan Chen CICC 
     

Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
Rank Name Firm
1 Han Pu CICC 
     

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm
1 Peng Zou CICC 
     

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm
1 Xianfan Chen CICC 
     
     

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm
1 Yi Ru HSBC 
     

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm
1 Eric Yu Zhang CICC
     

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm
1 Alex Ng CMB International 
     

Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm
1 Saiyi He CMB International 
     

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm
1 Alex Ng CMB International 
     

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm
1 Kai Qian CICC
     

Best analyst for transportation & logistics
Rank Name Firm
1 Qibin Feng CICC 
     

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm
1 Xianfan Chen CICC 
     

Best salesperson
Rank Name Firm
1 Wilson Zhang CICC 
     

Best sales trader
Rank Name Firm
1 Chengchen Wang CICC 
     

Best corporate access personnel
Rank Name Firm
1 Clare Hu CICC 

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

