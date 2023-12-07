China (A & B shares) 2023
The 34th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.
Brokers
|
Best domestic brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CICC
|2
|CLSA
|3
|Huatai
|
Best international brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CMB International
|2
|HSBC
|3
|Jefferies
|
Best domestic brokerages for research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CICC
|2
|CLSA
|3
|Haitong Securities
|
Best international brokerages for research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CMB International
|2
|HSBC
|3
|Jefferies
|
Best domestic brokerages for sales
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CICC
|2
|CLSA
|3
|Huatai
|
Best international brokerages for sales
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CMB International
|2
|HSBC
|3
|Haitong International
|
Best brokerages for corporate access
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CICC
|2
|CLSA
|3
|HSBC
|
Best brokerages for execution
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CICC
|2
|CLSA
|3
|HSBC
|
Most transformed brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CICC
|2
|CLSA
|3
|CMB International
|
Best brokerages for ESG research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CICC
|2
|CLSA
|3
|HSBC
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Kevin Gang Liu
|CICC
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Wensheng Peng
|CICC
|
Best quantitative/ technical Analyst
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Junwei Liu
|CICC
|
Best analyst for ESG
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Junwei Liu
|CICC
|
Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Junhao Fan
|CICC
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Ji Shi
|CMB International
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Judy Zhang
|Citi
|
Best analyst for casinos & gaming
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Liwei Hou
|CICC
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Haiyan Guo
|CICC
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Junhao Fan
|CICC
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Yi Ru
|HSBC
|
Best analyst for environmental protection
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Xianfan Chen
|CICC
|
Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Han Pu
|CICC
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Peng Zou
|CICC
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Xianfan Chen
|CICC
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Yi Ru
|HSBC
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Eric Yu Zhang
|CICC
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Alex Ng
|CMB International
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Saiyi He
|CMB International
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Alex Ng
|CMB International
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Kai Qian
|CICC
|
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Qibin Feng
|CICC
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Xianfan Chen
|CICC
|
Best salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Wilson Zhang
|CICC
|
Best sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Chengchen Wang
|CICC
|
Best corporate access personnel
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Clare Hu
|CICC
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).