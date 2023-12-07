Hong Kong 2023

The 34th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Brokers

Best brokerages Rank Firm 1 CICC 2 CMB International 3 HSBC Best brokerages for research Rank Firm 1 CICC 2 CMB International 3 HSBC Best brokerages for sales Rank Firm 1 CICC 2 CMB International 3 CLSA Best brokerages for corporate access Rank Firm 1 CICC 2 HSBC 3 CLSA Best brokerages for execution Rank Firm 1 CICC 2 CLSA 3 HSBC Most transformed brokerages Rank Firm 1 CICC 2 CMB International 3 HSBC Best brokerages for ESG research Rank Firm 1 CICC 2 CLSA 3 HSBC

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm 1 Kevin Gang Liu CICC Best economist Rank Name Firm 1 Wensheng Peng CICC Best quantitative/ technical Analyst Rank Name Firm 1 Junwei Liu CICC Best analysts for thematic strategy Rank Name Firm 1 Kevin Gang Liu CICC Best analyst for ESG Rank Name Firm 1 Junwei Liu CICC Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm 1 Junhao Fan CICC Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm 1 Ji Shi CMB International Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm 1 Judy Zhang Citi Best analyst for casinos & gaming Rank Name Firm 1 Liwei Hou CICC Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm 1 Junhao Fan CICC Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm 1 Junhao Fan CICC Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm 1 Evan Li HSBC Best analyst for environmental protection Rank Name Firm 1 Xianfan Chen CICC Best analyst for financials (non-banking) Rank Name Firm 1 Qingqing Mao CICC Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm 1 Peng Zou CICC Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm 1 Xianfan Chen CICC Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm 1 Yi Ru HSBC Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm 1 Eric Yu Zhang CICC Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm 1 Alex Ng CMB International Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm 1 Saiyi He CMB International Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm 1 Alex Ng CMB International Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm 1 Kai Qian CICC Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm 1 Zoe Zhang DBS HK Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm 1 Xianfan Chen CICC Best salesperson Rank Name Firm 1 Cora Li CMB International Best sales trader Rank Name Firm 1 Renee Wong CICC Best corporate access personnel Rank Name Firm 1 Stella Ho CICC

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).